Measles: Are You at Risk?

It was official. Back in 2000, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that measles had been eliminated from the United States. Nineteen years later, the measles outbreak has grown to more than 800 cases in 23 states, the most in 25 years.

Measles was once common but gradually became rare after a vaccination campaign that started in the 1960s. It was considered one of those diseases that went by the wayside based on the assumption that everyone had been inoculated.

Turns out, that assumption is incorrect. Over the past 20 years, the number of people who decided they did not want to get the vaccination have increased. Some defer because of religious beliefs; others, because of the possibility that the vaccine is related to autism. Some even see it as part of a conspiracy theory where vaccinations are the machinations of the evil feds and diabolical pharmaceutical companies. And others yet are taking advantage of a little known concept called “herd immunity.”

Herd immunity is based on an interesting premise: If everyone around you is vaccinated, then they won’t get the disease. And if they don’t get the disease, then you have a very low likelihood of actually getting it yourself. Hence no need for the vaccine. That is until now, when the number of people avoiding vaccines has gotten out of control.

These numbers have prompted the CDC to issue a set of protocols for Americans to follow. If you were born before 1957, there is the assumption that at some point in time, you were exposed to or had the measles and developed an immunity. So you’re probably covered. If you were born after 1957 but before 1968, it’s suggested you go to your physician and have a simple blood test to test your titers, which will indicate your level of immunity and determine if you have active protection against measles. If your titers are low because the type of vaccine offered back in the day was not as strong as the one we have now, or you never had an MMR (measles, mumps and rubella vaccination), it’s time for a shot in the arm, aka one dose of the MMR vaccine.

The MMR vaccine is generally highly effective in conferring immunity. After one dose, 94% of recipients are immune. After two, more than 97% are immune. But that is not the case for everyone. I worked in a number of different hospitals and medical facilities and constantly had my titers checked. Each time, the results indicated a lack of immunity to rubella, one of the components of the MMR. I probably have been the recipient of five MMRs in my life, and I have yet to develop the proper level of immunity. So there are people out there who, no matter how many times they get vaccinated, will not develop immunity.

As a cardiologist, I normally do not deal with childhood diseases or vaccinations. But my patients are the ones concerned about their titers — or lack thereof. They’re also concerned about the complications that may arise from having the disease at a later stage of life.

One common complication of measles is a middle ear infection, with possible hearing loss and diarrhea. A certain percentage of the population experiences visual loss from the measles; others may have either cardiac or muscle issues. Some people may suffer from severe complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis. The worst-case scenario is subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, or SSPE, which occurs in 1 in 25,000 people. This progressive neurological disorder affects the central nervous system seven to 10 years after having measles. Measles is also harmful for pregnant women and can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, low birth weight and premature labor. Others at high risk are those who are immunocompromised. Individuals who are undergoing chemotherapy, have inherited some form of immunity issue or have been diagnosed with HIV or AIDS are at a higher risk of developing complications from measles.

Measles is not just an itchy virus. If you have not been vaccinated, a conversation with your health care provider is imperative. If you’re exposed, you need to consider your vaccinations status and immunity status; for those of you who have not been inoculated or vaccinated, the recommendation by the CDC is that you should get an MMR vaccine within 72 hours of being exposed.

Currently, the MMR is also offered as the MMRV; the V stands for varicella, which is the chicken pox. It’s only one vaccine. Only after discussing these matters with your doctor can you make an informed decision for your health and the health of your family.

Playing a game of Russian roulette is never a good idea when it comes to your health.

