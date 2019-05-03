McMillan redevelopment scores more time to let court challenge play out

One of D.C.’s most notoriously delayed developments is getting some extra time to move forward, assuming it can survive a court challenge. The District’s Zoning Commission earlier this week agreed to extend zoning approvals for…

The District’s Zoning Commission earlier this week agreed to extend zoning approvals for a portion of the long-slated McMillan Sand Filtration site project. The project’s backers have another two years to start work, whenever a legal challenge to the effort is finally resolved.

The $720 million project looked poised to finally move forward last spring, but the group Friends of McMillan Park renewed their attempts to block the effort in the D.C. Court of Appeals. The 25-acre site has been targeted for redevelopment for decades now, but has persistently faced complaints from neighbors that the project is ill-suited for the neighborhood due to the height and density of its buildings.

Developers EYA, Jair Lynch Real Estate and Trammell Crow, known jointly as Vision McMillan Partners, have pitched a 2.1 million-square-foot project complete with apartments,…