McLean software company to go public through acquisition

Tysons-based KLDiscovery is selling to New York blank check company Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PVT) in a move that allows the local data and compliance software firm to go public at a value of $800 million.

The deal would mark the publicly traded debut of one of the region’s largest private and fastest-growing players, one backed by majority shareholders The Carlyle Group LP and Revolution Growth. Both investors will retain and roll over their shares under the deal with Pivotal.

According to the terms, KLD stockholders will receive a total 34.8 million shares of Pivotal common stock, with the ability to receive more depending on Pivotal’s share price. After the deal closes, which is expected in the third quarter of 2019, KLD will be a subsidiary of Pivotal current KLD shareholders will hold about 56% and Pivotal shareholders, about 44%, of the combined company. Pivotal stockholders must approve the transaction.

KLD President and CEO Chris Weiler and Chief Financial Officer Dawn…