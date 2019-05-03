Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson diagnosed with cancer

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) President and CEO Arne Sorenson has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and plans to stay in his role with the company while he receives treatment. The Bethesda-based hotel giant announced…

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) President and CEO Arne Sorenson has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and plans to stay in his role with the company while he receives treatment.

The Bethesda-based hotel giant announced Friday that Sorenson, 60, was diagnosed Wednesday with stage 2 pancreatic cancer at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after undergoing a series of tests.

“The cancer was discovered early. It does not appear to have spread and the medical team — and I — are confident that we can realistically aim for a complete cure,” Sorenson said in a statement. “In the meantime, I intend to continue working at the company I love. Let me make one request, look ahead with me. We have great work underway at Marriott. I am as excited by what we can accomplish together as I have ever been.”

Sorenson will begin chemotherapy next week and his medical team anticipates he will undergo surgery near the end of the year.

Sorenson became Marriott CEO in 2012, becoming…