Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson diagnosed with cancer

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) President and CEO Arne Sorenson has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and plans to stay in his role with the company while he receives treatment.
The Bethesda-based hotel giant announced Friday that Sorenson, 60, was diagnosed Wednesday with stage 2 pancreatic cancer at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after undergoing a series of tests.
“The cancer was discovered early. It does not appear to have spread and the medical team — and I — are confident that we can realistically aim for a complete cure,” Sorenson said in a statement. “In the meantime, I intend to continue working at the company I love. Let me make one request, look ahead with me. We have great work underway at Marriott. I am as excited by what we can accomplish together as I have ever been.”
Sorenson will begin chemotherapy next week and his medical team anticipates he will undergo surgery near the end of the year.