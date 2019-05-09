MarginEdge Metrics: Restaurant sales down yet again in April

Editor’s note: The Washington Business Journal is partnering with restaurant management software firm MarginEdge to bring readers a monthly snapshot of restaurant sales around the D.C. region. It’s tough to be a full service restaurant…

Editor’s note: The Washington Business Journal is partnering with restaurant management software firm MarginEdge to bring readers a monthly snapshot of restaurant sales around the D.C. region.

It’s tough to be a full service restaurant in D.C. these days. Las month’s sales dropped more than 4% compared with April 2018, and the category has been down every month so far this year. Fast-casual outperformed full-service yet again this month, though with modest growth at just over half a percent. Still, it was just enough to keep the category’s annual trailing average in the plus column. Easter Sunday brunch didn’t help full-service either: Sales were down close to 3.5%. (Easter fell in April both years, albeit early in 2018, and toward the end of the month in 2019.) So where were the customers? Was everyone out of town for spring break? Maybe May will tell a different story.

See a more detailed breakdown of the data below.