Manassas-based manufacturer and federal agency supplier expands with new $5M facility

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 8, 2019 2:48 pm 05/08/2019 02:48pm
Manassas-based manufacturer Mu-Del Electronics LLC has relocated to a new $5 million, 19,358-square-foot facility, where the company plans to double its local workforce.

Mu-Del employs 30 people at its new location in the Merritt I-66 Business Park in Manassas, and the company has a goal of hiring 30 more by 2020. Mu-Del manufacturers high performance radio frequency and microwave-based systems for national defense purposes of intelligence collection, telemetry, radar signal processing and communication, in airborne, ground-based and naval platforms. Major company clients include NASA, the Department of Defense and Melbourne, Florida-based Harris Corp.

The new facility includes expanded areas for clean manufacturing, machine shop operations and testing labs.

“Information communications technology is a tremendous growth sector and an industry in which Prince William County provides limitless advantages and opportunities,” President Sami Antrazi said in a statement.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
