Long-awaited Mount Vernon Triangle hotel moving forward

The hotel on the site of the former Henry’s Soul Cafe in Mount Vernon Triangle is moving forward more than three years after the developer proposed the project.

Developer Habte Sequar has closed on financing for the $93 million hotel, which will have 247 rooms and fly the Holiday Inn Express flag. Stonehill Strategic Capital of Atlanta is providing the construction financing.

Sequar, who has developed residential projects in the District including the Josephine and the Cardozo, hopes to break ground later this month.

The 14-story hotel has morphed since Sequar first proposed it to city planners. At that time, it was a 200-room hotel with 30 residential units above. Sequar has since went back to the Zoning Commission to reconfigure the building to be all hotel.

The developer is hoping to take advantage of the property’s proximity to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, which is just four blocks away. The flag also made sense for Holiday Inn Express owner Intercontinental…