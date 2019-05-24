Local tech leader named interim dean of Marymount’s business school

Tech expert and entrepreneur Jonathan Aberman is the new interim dean of Marymount University’s School of Business and Technology. Aberman replaces outgoing dean Marianne Ward-Peradoza and officially takes the reins of the school July 1. Ward-Peradoza…

Tech expert and entrepreneur Jonathan Aberman is the new interim dean of Marymount University’s School of Business and Technology.

Aberman replaces outgoing dean Marianne Ward-Peradoza and officially takes the reins of the school July 1. Ward-Peradoza is moving to Texas for family reasons, Aberman said.

“The university is at a moment in time where it’s got a great opportunity to expand what it already does well,” Aberman told me in an interview, adding that there is no official end date for his role but that the Arlington university will at some point conduct a search for a permanent dean. “You can expect that Marymount is going to be more involved in the entrepreneurial community.”

Aberman has lectured at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business for more than 10 years and is currently the host of What’s Working in Washington on WFED and a regular columnist for the Washington Business Journal. He previously built and launched the The Tandem Product…