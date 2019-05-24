Live Casino & Hotel names new general manager

Live Casino & Hotel’s new general manager is a gaming executive who is moving east after a stint in Las Vegas. Anthony Faranca, who most recently worked as vice president and general manager for Vegas’…

Anthony Faranca, who most recently worked as vice president and general manager for Vegas’ Station Casinos, joins the Cordish Cos.-owned Anne Arundel County gaming resort as it pushes to grow its share of the East Coast gaming market amid fierce regional competition, led by MGM National Harbor.

Faranca, who brings 25 years of management experience with him to the position, will start immediately. His other past roles include vice president and general manager for Parx Casino in Pennsylvania and vice president of national casino marketing for Caesars Entertainment.

The company also announced that Travis Lamb, Live’s former general manager, has been promoted to chief financial officer for the Cordish Gaming Group. In the new position, Lamb will manage finances for all of Cordish’s gaming projects, including two new casinos slated to open in Pennsylvania. The 1.5 million-square-foot,…