Lidl to open at least 3 new stores in Greater Washington in the next year

Arlington-based Lidl US plans to open at least three new stores in Greater Washington in the next year as part of a larger East Coast expansion. The grocer plans to open 25 new stores in…

Arlington-based Lidl US plans to open at least three new stores in Greater Washington in the next year as part of a larger East Coast expansion.

The grocer plans to open 25 new stores in total, including locations on Baltimore Avenue in College Park, Marlboro Pike in District Heights and Mission Drive in Lanham, all by the spring of 2020. Specific opening dates will be announced in the months ahead.

The new stores in Greater Washington do not involve any former Shoppers locations. Shoppers is planning on closing most of its locations in Greater Washington as the chain’s parent company gets out of the retail business. Lidl is seen as a candidate to take over some Shoppers locations.

The 25 new Lidl stores will also open in New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and southern Virginia as well as four other locations in Maryland.

The German grocer had planned to open 100 stores by the end of 2018, but a bumpy rollout followed by a change in leadership…