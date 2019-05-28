Leesburg Executive Airport to house first-in-nation remote tower

Like thousands of smaller airports across the U.S., Leesburg Executive Airport does not have a control tower. Pilots talk to each other over radio using the common traffic advisory frequency to announce their position within…

Like thousands of smaller airports across the U.S., Leesburg Executive Airport does not have a control tower. Pilots talk to each other over radio using the common traffic advisory frequency to announce their position within the Leesburg traffic pattern. It generally works, but it can be chaotic and it’s not incident-free.

Calmer days should be ahead, however, as Leesburg will soon be home to the nation’s first permanent remote air traffic control tower — to be located in 1,635 square feet on the second floor of a Loudoun County-owned office building near the airport.

The remote tower is a joint effort of Saab Sensis Corp. — a subsidiary of defense and security company Saab Group — the Town of Leesburg, which owns and operates the airport, the Virginia SATSLab Inc., and the Federal Aviation Administration’s NextGen office. The project was first announced in 2015, and it’s been in testing and certification mode since.

A temporary remote tower, manned by FAA-certified air…