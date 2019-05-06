Landlord changes policy to limit ‘corporate tenant abuses’ in its D.C. properties

The co-owner of Station House, a 378-unit apartment building at 701 Second St. NE, faced scrutiny in 2018 for the misbehavior — to say the least — of short-term corporate renters. Leaseholders were furious, the…

The co-owner of Station House, a 378-unit apartment building at 701 Second St. NE, faced scrutiny in 2018 for the misbehavior — to say the least — of short-term corporate renters.

Leaseholders were furious, the Washington City Paper reported in July, over the “hordes of guests who use the property as a hotel and the Hill interns who are living there short-term, turning their luxury building into an epicenter, they say, of anything-goes drunken hedonism perpetrated by a rotating cast of characters looking to party.”

The District’s zoning administrator, on June 21, 2018, even moved to revoke the property’s certificate of occupancy.

That issue apparently has passed, as Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (NYSE: CLI), which owns 50% of the building along with co-developer Fisher Bros., has enacted a new leasing policy in both D.C. and Jersey City, New Jersey, to drastically limited short-term leases. It hurt for a bit, Marshall Tycher, chairman of the board of Mack-Cali subsidiary Roseland…