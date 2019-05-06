Kwame Onwuachi wins big at James Beard Awards

Kwame Onwuachi, the D.C.-based chef behind Kith and Kin at The Wharf, is one of the most acclaimed young chefs in the country. Now he has a James Beard Award to prove it. Onwuachi took…

Kwame Onwuachi, the D.C.-based chef behind Kith and Kin at The Wharf, is one of the most acclaimed young chefs in the country. Now he has a James Beard Award to prove it.

Onwuachi took the award for rising star chef of the year at the Beard Foundation’s gala Monday night in Chicago, beating out a field of five other finalists. The award goes to a chef age 30 or younger “who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to make a significant impact on the industry in years to come.”

It was the first award handed out on the evening, and the former “Top Chef” contestant used the moment to look back on where he was less than a decade ago.

“It’s crazy to me that eight years ago I was selling candy on the subway in New York with a dream, a dream of becoming a chef,” he said after accepting his medal. “Now I know life’s journey is riddled with potholes, but what we do in and out of the kitchen reflects who we are and the legacy we leave. Becoming a James Beard Rising…