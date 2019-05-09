Kevin Durant’s dad to serve as ‘chairman of basketball’ at The St. James as Team Durant takes over

The basketball program at The St. James, the 450,000-square-foot sports and wellness center in Springfield, is now directly tied to Golden State Warriors superstar and Seat Pleasant native Kevin Durant. The St. James announced that…

The St. James announced that it will serve as the training ground for Team Durant, Durant’s youth basketball organization and a member of the Nike (NYSE: NKE) Elite Youth Basketball League. Team Durant, run by Durant’s father Wayne Pratt, will become the exclusive basketball development and travel program of The St. James. That program will be rebranded as Team Durant at The St. James.

“Combining our talent and resources with the talent and resources of The St. James allows us to build a truly world class basketball development program with the potential to reach everyone at every level,” Durant, a two-time NBA champion, said in a release.

Pratt has been named “Chairman of Basketball” at The St. James, with the goal of developing a comprehensive basketball instruction, training…