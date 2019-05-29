Kennedy Center preps for opening the Reach with new fundraising campaign

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has a lot of details to work out with regard to the Reach, its three-pavilion expansion, but one thing is for sure: It will be a…

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has a lot of details to work out with regard to the Reach, its three-pavilion expansion, but one thing is for sure: It will be a big, long party when it opens in September.

As for all those details, including where the remaining $26 million of a $250 million campaign is coming from — there’s 100 days to work it out. The grand opening festival begins Sept. 7.

On the fundraising front, the Kennedy Center has hit the $224 million mark — $14 million more than our last check-in in early April — and on Thursday launched a community-oriented fundraising campaign the center hopes will reach many lower-dollar donors. Several donors who already contributed to the Reach campaign pledged additional funds to match donations two-to-one up to $750,000, for a total of more than $1 million toward the goal.

