José Andrés’ ThinkFoodGroup to manage food and beverage at planned Harpers Ferry resort

José Andrés is on board to serve the proposed Hill Top House Hotel in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, assuming the hotel is actually built.

The resurrection of the historic Hilltop House is being led by SWaN Hill Top LLC, an affiliate of Leesburg-based venture firm SWaN & Legend Venture Partners LLC. SWaN had previously announced a partnership with Interstate Hotels & Resorts to develop the resort.

Andrés’ ThinkFoodGroup will “operate a signature, full-service restaurant” and curate the resort’s all-day food and beverage offerings, according to a release. SWaN & Legend is an investor in ThinkFoodGroup.

The original Hilltop House was constructed in 1888 by Thomas Lovett, a black entrepreneur, on a site overlooking the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers. The hotel, located about an hour outside of Washington, was destroyed by fire in 1912, rebuilt, and then damaged again by fire in 1919. It closed in 2008 and has since fallen into disrepair.

