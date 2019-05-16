Joe Flacco’s Baltimore County house sells in four days

Was it the high-profile seller, the sprawling 1.2-acre estate or its location in Baltimore County’s gorgeous countryside? Charlie Hatter said it was a combination of all those things that led to the sale of Joe…

Was it the high-profile seller, the sprawling 1.2-acre estate or its location in Baltimore County’s gorgeous countryside?

Charlie Hatter said it was a combination of all those things that led to the sale of Joe Flacco’s six-bedroom home in Reisterstown in just four days.

Hatter, of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty, said a local executive read about the home being on the market in the Baltimore Business Journal last week and gave him a call. The buyer, who declined to be identified, will close on the sale within the next 30 days, Hatter said.

The home was listed for $1.59 million, and Hatter said it is under contract for just below the asking.

“Doing it in four days shows how great the Baltimore County housing market is,” Hatter said. “The Flaccos are very pleased.”

Flacco and his wife, Dana, listed the home at 5 Norfolk Court on May 10. Flacco, the Ravens quarterback for a decade, joined the Denver Broncos this year after his top spot in Baltimore went to rookie quarterback…