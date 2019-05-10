202
Home » Latest News » Joe Flacco's Baltimore County…

Joe Flacco’s Baltimore County house goes on the market for $1.59M

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 10, 2019 11:01 am 05/10/2019 11:01am
Share

Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is making the move from Baltimore official.

He listed his stately 1.2-acre Baltimore County estate for $1.59 million on Friday. The home at 5 Norfolk Court in Reisterstown’s Medford subdivision features six bedrooms, five full-baths, two half-baths and a three-car garage. The 11-year-old home is being listed by Charlie Hatter of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty.

Flacco, the Ravens quarterback for a decade, joined the Denver Broncos this year after his top spot in Baltimore went to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Flacco became a popular local celebrity after leading the team to a Super Bowl win in 2012. He was also a familiar face on commercials for M&T Bank, Pizza Hut, Reebok, McDonald’s, Nike and First Mariner Bank.

It’s no surprise his home would hit the market. High-end homes in play in Greater Baltimore often belong to professional athletes who are traded or retired. Just this week, former Orioles Adam Jones sold the Baltimore County home he…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!