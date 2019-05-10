Joe Flacco’s Baltimore County house goes on the market for $1.59M

Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is making the move from Baltimore official. He listed his stately 1.2-acre Baltimore County estate for $1.59 million on Friday. The home at 5 Norfolk Court in Reisterstown’s Medford subdivision…

He listed his stately 1.2-acre Baltimore County estate for $1.59 million on Friday. The home at 5 Norfolk Court in Reisterstown’s Medford subdivision features six bedrooms, five full-baths, two half-baths and a three-car garage. The 11-year-old home is being listed by Charlie Hatter of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty.

Flacco, the Ravens quarterback for a decade, joined the Denver Broncos this year after his top spot in Baltimore went to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Flacco became a popular local celebrity after leading the team to a Super Bowl win in 2012. He was also a familiar face on commercials for M&T Bank, Pizza Hut, Reebok, McDonald’s, Nike and First Mariner Bank.

