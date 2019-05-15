202
JBG Smith to play role in the DEA’s headquarters renovation

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 15, 2019 1:30 pm 05/15/2019 01:30pm
The Drug Enforcement Administration has found temporary space in Crystal City for its employees while its Clarion Partners-owned headquarters in adjacent Pentagon City gets a major makeover.

Representatives for the DEA recently applied to Arlington County for interior alteration permits to renovate three floors at 2200 Crystal Drive, or about 72,000 square feet, for the federal agency, according to the county’s online permit database. The work is expected to cost about $1.4 million.

The 11-story building isn’t a Clarion property. Rather, it is owned by an affiliate of JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS), which is also Amazon.com Inc.’s HQ2 landlord. The federal government’s real estate arm, the General Services Administration, previously leased nearly 102,300 square feet at 2200 Crystal Drive — space that does not appear to have been filled — and that lease is not slated to expire until October 2020.

The GSA's 2200 Crystal lease, at an annual rental rate of about $3.9 million, came under fire…

