Jack Evans says he will not seek reelection as WMATA chair

D.C. Councilman Jack Evans will not seek reelection as chair of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board of directors, he said Thursday. “I’ve been chair for the last three and half years, and so…

D.C. Councilman Jack Evans will not seek reelection as chair of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board of directors, he said Thursday.

“I’ve been chair for the last three and half years, and so it is time for it to rotate to another jurisdiction,” Evans, a D.C. appointee to the Metro board, said at the end of a WMATA board meeting Thursday morning. His tenure as chairman ends June 30.

In his passing announcement at the meeting, Evans did not mention an ethics probe launched by the transit agency after emails surfaced that suggested that he was advertising his position as chair to land private sector work.

The Washington Post previously reported that Evans, D-Ward 2, the longest-serving member of the council, had used his official city email to solicit business from law firms doing business with the District, citing his connections and knowledge in city government and his tenure as chairman of the WMATA board. He was reprimanded by the council, while WMATA launched…