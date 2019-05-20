202
Home » Latest News » It's official: Union Bank…

It’s official: Union Bank is now Atlantic Union Bank

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 20, 2019 2:40 pm 05/20/2019 02:40pm
Share

Richmond-based Union Bank & Trust has officially completed absorbing Access National Bank of Reston — and has simultaneously finalized its rebranding as Atlantic Union Bank.

Union Bankshares Corp., the bank’s holding company, officially changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. and switched its Nasdaq symbol from “UBSH” to “AUB,” the regional bank announced Monday.

The change was part of a larger effort to create a unified brand to replace the bank’s four names — Access National Bank, Middleburg Bank, Union Bank and Xenith Bank. Xenith had operated in North Carolina, where there was a separate bank that used the Union name.

The Middleburg brand, acquired by Access National as part of its purchase of Middleburg Financial Corp. in 2017, will survive as the name of the company’s wealth management division. Atlantic Union closed on its acquisition of Access National in February.

Atlantic Union CEO John Asbury said the new name combines the legacy of Union with its…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!