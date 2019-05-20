It’s official: Union Bank is now Atlantic Union Bank

Richmond-based Union Bank & Trust has officially completed absorbing Access National Bank of Reston — and has simultaneously finalized its rebranding as Atlantic Union Bank. Union Bankshares Corp., the bank’s holding company, officially changed its…

Richmond-based Union Bank & Trust has officially completed absorbing Access National Bank of Reston — and has simultaneously finalized its rebranding as Atlantic Union Bank.

Union Bankshares Corp., the bank’s holding company, officially changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. and switched its Nasdaq symbol from “UBSH” to “AUB,” the regional bank announced Monday.

The change was part of a larger effort to create a unified brand to replace the bank’s four names — Access National Bank, Middleburg Bank, Union Bank and Xenith Bank. Xenith had operated in North Carolina, where there was a separate bank that used the Union name.

The Middleburg brand, acquired by Access National as part of its purchase of Middleburg Financial Corp. in 2017, will survive as the name of the company’s wealth management division. Atlantic Union closed on its acquisition of Access National in February.

Atlantic Union CEO John Asbury said the new name combines the legacy of Union with its…