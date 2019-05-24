It’s clearly viewed from Lafayette Square but hasn’t stood the test of time. Here’s what’s in store for the Mills Building.

Big changes are ahead for a midsize, 52-year-old downtown D.C. office building with oddly small top floors. The Mills Building at 1700 Pennsylvania Ave. NW is dated, its representatives say, and is ready for a…

Big changes are ahead for a midsize, 52-year-old downtown D.C. office building with oddly small top floors.

The Mills Building at 1700 Pennsylvania Ave. NW is dated, its representatives say, and is ready for a modern layout and look, but one that is still referential to the important federal buildings nearby — namely the Eisenhower Executive Office Building directly across 17th Street.

A proposed renovation for the 10-story, 165,000-square-foot building, led by Akridge on behalf of its longtime owner, has recently won key approvals, first from D.C.’s Board of Zoning Adjustment and then from the Commission of Fine Arts, which voted last week in support of Gensler’s design concept.

The proposal would clad the lower floors, all precast, with terra cotta and metal panels, lop off the top two floors and mechanical penthouse, construct a new, larger set of floors and penthouse above, remove the retail arcade and update the main entry and lobby. With the work, 1700 Pennsylvania would…