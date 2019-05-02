Is Intermittent Fasting an Eating Disorder?

Becky had grown increasingly frustrated with her eating habits and weight. Approaching middle age, with an active family life and a busy work schedule that never seemed to let up, she knew it was time…

Becky had grown increasingly frustrated with her eating habits and weight. Approaching middle age, with an active family life and a busy work schedule that never seemed to let up, she knew it was time to make a change. After reading about intermittent fasting, or IF, she decided to give it a try. A few weeks into her new regimen that includes two “fast” days (or days when she eats fewer than 1,000 calories) per week, Becky — whom I found via Facebook and whose name has been changed — already felt more hopeful and her pants felt a bit looser.

Married couple Don and Kari — also Facebook contacts whose names have been changed — lost 160 pounds combined by committing to IF for a year. They felt better than they ever had in their adult lives, and don’t think of it as a diet. Rather than designating some days “fasting days,” they restrict what they eat to a seven-hour window of time (about noon to 7 p.m. most days). The couple views IF as sustainable and easier than any other approach to weight loss they’ve tried.

IF — or, essentially not eating for certain parts of the day or week — can, as Becky, Don and Kari experienced — lead to weight loss since it usually means eating fewer calories. Some even find that weight loss is sustainable and the eating pattern doesn’t leave them hungry. With anecdotes like this and all the media hype that IF has received, it’s easy to wonder if the holy grail of weight loss has finally been located. But, from a psychological standpoint, it’s not that simple.

In addition to health concerns that accompany any diet — nutrient deficits, long-term eventual weight gain and psychological distress, to name a few — IF has some psychologists questioning: “How is this different from an eating disorder?” Eating disorder treatment facilities are going so far as to call out Silicon Valley’s leaders for promoting the lifestyle. “Similar to the responses that many … tech moguls described during their fasts, these behaviors may work in the short-term, but can cause serious long-term physical and psychological complications,” said Stu Koman, president and CEO of Walden Behavioral Care, a national mental health care system specializing in the treatment of eating disorders, in a press release.

Eating Disorder Criteria

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, people with anorexia nervosa generally restrict the number of calories and the types of food they eat, ignoring their bodies’ hunger and satiety cues. They tend to be obsessed with issues concerning weight, calories, food and dieting. Anorexia is also characterized by disturbed body image and avoiding social situations that involve food. IF prescribes many of these features of an eating disorder.

Binge eating disorder can look a lot like intermittent fasting too: The condition is partially characterized by eating a larger amount of food in a certain time frame than most people would eat in that same window.

Even if all the criteria for anorexia or binge eating disorder are not met, someone who is intermittent fasting may still have an eating disorder without a neat diagnosis. Many, if not most, people with eating disorders are not underweight, but are still at risk for serious and medical complications resulting from disordered eating.

And, even if people begin IF with healthy intentions, as I believe most do, their behavior can still become an eating disorder. Dieting in general has been shown to be a risk factor for disordered eating, particularly among youth. In one review study published in the journal Pediatrics, “extreme” dieting, including severe restriction of caloric intake (hello, intermittent fasting), was predictive of eating disorders.

And finally, even if people who are intermittent fasting maintain a totally healthy relationship with food and their bodies, other consequences of fasting can pervade all aspects their lives. Their sleep can be impaired, they may be less alert and many fasters report moodiness and irritability — even a desire to stay in bed all day. Perhaps most telling is that only 58% of research subjects who engage in IF for six months continue their weight-loss regimen, compared to 85% of research subjects who simply ate fewer calories across the day without fasting. Both groups lost about the same amount of weight.

Who Is at Risk?

So what’s really the difference between IF and disordered eating? While some professionals may say “none,” it seems the key difference may be in the mindset with which individuals maintain their eating habits. Are they really distraught about what they eat and their weight? Do they feel really guilty when they eat something they didn’t plan to? Do they ignore bodily sensations of hunger and satiety? Do they feel out of control during their eating windows? Is their quality of life compromised by their eating habits?

Answering “yes” to these questions may indicate that a person is at risk of an eating disorder. For a free screening tool and other resources check out the National Eating Disorders Association.

If IF is sustainable and does not compromise quality of life or interfere with the rest of an individual’s life in the way that an eating disorder does, then it may be worth trying. For people like Becky, Don and Kari, weight loss may lead to improved cardiovascular health, a reduction in the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and even years added to their lives. However, I’m confident that most health psychologists and nutrition professionals would rather people eat across the day and week in a moderate, balanced way. “Eat better (and probably less) and move more” is the least sexy weight-loss regimen ever prescribed, but it comes with far fewer, if any, risks.

