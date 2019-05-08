Is Celery Juice Healthy?

Celery has long been an overlooked vegetable. It’s often passed over on the veggie tray in favor of carrots, ignored as a side dish to buffalo wings or relegated as a vessel for blue cheese…

Celery has long been an overlooked vegetable. It’s often passed over on the veggie tray in favor of carrots, ignored as a side dish to buffalo wings or relegated as a vessel for blue cheese and ranch. But that was then. Now, it seems that everywhere you look, there’s another person touting the benefits of his or her new celery juice habit. This bright green juice has gotten so popular, groceries stores are reportedly selling out of celery.

The celery juice movement — including most of the health claims that go along with it — was started by Anthony William, also known as the medical medium. William, who has no medical training or credentials, claims that drinking celery juice first thing in the morning will result in relief from all sorts of illnesses and symptoms, including skin conditions, migraines, digestive problems, fatigue and “brain fog.” But is celery juice really the miracle cure it’s cracked up to be — or is it mostly just hype?

To be fair to celery, the food is indeed a vegetable that contains many beneficial nutrients including fiber, potassium, folate and vitamins A and K. It also contains phytochemicals and antioxidants, which help control and fight inflammation and disease in our bodies. There is research to support that the phytochemicals in celery and celery juice can help reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure. Celery also contains a high percentage of water, so eating or drinking it can help keep your body hydrated.

That said, there is no evidence that drinking excessive amounts of celery juice is a cure-all to many health conditions, as claimed by the medical medium. While proponents claim that celery juice removes old toxins and poisons, for one, in reality, the liver and kidneys are designed to handle and filter out any toxins that we take in. There is no need to “detox” by drinking celery juice (or any other juice for that matter).

What’s more, the claim that drinking celery juice first thing in the morning strengthens your digestion for the foods you eat the rest of the day is unfounded. “No one food will ‘strengthen’ your digestion,” says Brenna O’Malley, registered dietitian and creator of TheWellful.com. Instead, focus on eating a variety of sources of fiber such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds — all of which will help improve your digestion.

The idea that celery juice “rebuilds your hydrochloric acid” so your stomach can better break down protein is also faulty. “Your body naturally creates hydrochloric acid to break down protein — whether you drink celery juice or not,” O’Malley says.

Then there’s the rumor that celery juice increases bile, which is important for the breakdown of fats. But the truth is that your body makes and secretes bile whenever you eat fat; celery juice has no effect whatsoever on bile production.

And finally, celery is not the miraculous superfood many are making it out to be. “The term ‘superfood’ is an unregulated marketing term used to sell products that are nutritionally dense and support health,” says O’Malley. “This means that any food that has nutrients and health benefits would fall into this category, including all fruits and vegetables. Celery is no different and not more ‘miraculous’ than any other food.”

Celery juice is not a miracle cure, and there is no evidence that it’s overall better than juicing or eating other vegetables. While it’s a good source of many nutrients including fluid and fiber, there is no evidence that it can help or cure digestive or autoimmune diseases. You can get similar benefits by eating a variety of other fruits and vegetables, which will provide more nutrients than just the celery juice alone. Plus, by fixating on one “superfood,” you could be missing out on other nutrients that your body needs to perform daily functions.

Watch out for flashy headlines and people promising a quick fix to all your health problems. No one food will benefit your health, just like no one food will hurt you (and if someone is claiming that, it’s likely they’re trying to make money). If you enjoy celery juice, by all means, go for it. But if you skip out on this trend, your health won’t suffer.

