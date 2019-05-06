202
Ion International Training Center to open in June. Here’s a look inside the Leesburg ice and concert arena.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 6, 2019 7:06 am 05/06/2019 07:06am
When we last checked in with Mitra Setayesh and Luiz Taifas, the couple behind the Ion International Training Center within Leesburg’s Compass Creek development had enthusiastic partners, a graded site and an L.F. Jennings construction trailer, and that was about it.

Nine months later, and less than a month from opening day, they have a full-fledged ice skating venue, minus the ice (as of May 2). But it’s coming together, with 18 crews working feverishly to install the final pieces of the $25 million, 90,000-square-foot project — the showers and locker rooms, 3,500 seats (those were on a boat from China, approaching Baltimore, during our visit), workout equipment, concessions, the lounge.

They will start making the ice in mid-May, using ethylene glycol, layers of sand and some 22 miles of piping to chill a mist of water until it forms the perfect sheets. The Ion chiefs have hired a facilities manager in Damian Newlon who is an expert in doing just that, Setayesh said, and a general…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

