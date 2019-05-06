Ion International Training Center to open in June. Here’s a look inside the Leesburg ice and concert arena.

When we last checked in with Mitra Setayesh and Luiz Taifas, the couple behind the Ion International Training Center within Leesburg’s Compass Creek development had enthusiastic partners, a graded site and an L.F. Jennings construction…

When we last checked in with Mitra Setayesh and Luiz Taifas, the couple behind the Ion International Training Center within Leesburg’s Compass Creek development had enthusiastic partners, a graded site and an L.F. Jennings construction trailer, and that was about it.

Nine months later, and less than a month from opening day, they have a full-fledged ice skating venue, minus the ice (as of May 2). But it’s coming together, with 18 crews working feverishly to install the final pieces of the $25 million, 90,000-square-foot project — the showers and locker rooms, 3,500 seats (those were on a boat from China, approaching Baltimore, during our visit), workout equipment, concessions, the lounge.

They will start making the ice in mid-May, using ethylene glycol, layers of sand and some 22 miles of piping to chill a mist of water until it forms the perfect sheets. The Ion chiefs have hired a facilities manager in Damian Newlon who is an expert in doing just that, Setayesh said, and a general…