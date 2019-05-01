Investors Should Weigh HSA Benefits

Thanks to advancements in modern medicine, Americans are living longer, and many are enjoying active and fulfilling retirement for a longer period of time. However, increased longevity means that investors may need to stretch their…

Thanks to advancements in modern medicine, Americans are living longer, and many are enjoying active and fulfilling retirement for a longer period of time. However, increased longevity means that investors may need to stretch their savings even longer than expected or planned, especially when out of pocket medical expenses are accounted for.

According to the Employee Benefit Research Institute, it is estimated that a 65-year old couple, both with median prescription drug expenses, would need $273,000 in savings to have a 90% chance of having sufficient funds for health care expenses in retirement. Further, since health care expenses have historically risen faster than the cost of living, having a robust plan to cover these future expenses is critical.

One retirement saving vehicle that can prove useful in alleviating this problem is the health savings account, or HSA. In addition to providing tax-advantaged reimbursements for qualified health care expenses, these plans also carry a host of other benefits that can assist with stretching savings and thereby potentially improving an investor’s financial health.

Contributions to HSA plans are made with pre-tax dollars which provides a current tax year benefit of lowering an investor’s adjusted gross income. Further, the contributions inside the HSA grow tax free and when distributions are made for qualified medical expenses, those distributions are also tax free.

Unlike traditional individual retirement accounts, HSAs do not have required minimum distributions, so balances can continue to grow tax free past age 70½. HSA contributions also do not expire at the end of the year like balances of flexible savings accounts (FSAs), so balances can build over time and be used for qualified medical expenses in the future when needed. Also, HSA plans are portable should the owner change employers.

Most HSA plans also offer a variety of investment options, which means that contributions can potentially grow even faster than if they were in a simple interest-bearing account.

HSAs versus 401(k)s. Many employees participate in 401(k) retirement plans through their companies, so it is prudent for investors to compare the differences between these plans and HSAs for their usefulness in preparing for their specific retirement expense needs.

Traditional 401(k) plans are designed for retirement savings and have higher annual contribution limits, which means retirement savings can build up faster with a 401(k). Further, 401(k) plans often have an employer match, which means employees can essentially earn free money by contributing, allowing their retirement savings to compound even faster.

However, traditional 401(k)s also have required minimum distributions that force the saver to begin taking out funds at age 70½ whether needed or not. The withdrawal amount is decided for the saver based upon an IRS factor and the preceding year-end value of the 401(k). Once RMDs begin, they do not stop, so this forced withdrawal can be an unwelcomed drain on retirement savings.

By contrast, HSA plans are tax-advantaged savings vehicles for use in reimbursing qualified medical expenses. These accounts have lower annual contribution limits than 401(k) plans and typically do not include employer contributions.

Since HSAs do not expire at the end of the year, unused balances can roll over from one year to the next. If an investor’s budget permits paying some health care expenses out of annual cash flow, or better yet, health care expenses turn out to be lower than the funds contributed, the HSA balance can build up meaningfully over time. And the HSA can continue to grow indefinitely during the owner’s life.

One additional benefit is that unlike 401(k) contributions, HSA contributions are not subject to FICA (Social Security and Medicare) tax thereby providing a further 7.65% benefit. HSA funds can also be invested so they can grow over time for meeting future medical expenses.

HSA limitations. Just as it is important to understand the many benefits of HSAs, it is also critical for investors to be aware of some of the limitations. One of the largest potential disadvantages is that there is a stiff 20% penalty on top of ordinary income tax treatment for nonqualified medical expense distributions if the investor is under age 65, so it is very important for investors to keep thorough records and only use distributions for qualified medical expenses. Also, some states — like California — prohibit a state income tax deduction for HSA contributions.

HSA contributors should be sure to consult with a tax expert to make sure that they understand all of the advantages and limitations for their particular situation.

When researching possible HSA providers, investors should carefully read the fine print. There may be inactivity fees or annual maintenance fees that may rapidly erode savings if not carefully accounted for. There may also be fees imposed should the investor no longer qualify to contribute to the plan.

For example, if a current employer has a high deductible health plan but the next employer may not, the investor would no longer qualify to contribute further to the HSA while they’re covered under the new employer’s health plan. They will then need to make sure that inactivity fees and/or annual maintenance fees do not chip away at the benefits they’ve worked hard to accumulate.

Physical and financial health should go hand in hand when planning for retirement. Just as implementing healthy diet and exercise habits during working and retirement years can increase vitality and longevity, so too can healthy financial habits like regular saving, prudent investment and disciplined spending.

Unique accounts like HSAs can be helpful tools for both stretching retirement dollars and covering future qualified medical expenses, if used correctly.

