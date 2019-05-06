Instagram Will Stop Counting Likes for Canadians

Years into the social media craze, Instagram has decided to dive into the ultimate challenge: try to prove that the platform can maintain its number of users even in the absence of the like function.…

Years into the social media craze, Instagram has decided to dive into the ultimate challenge: try to prove that the platform can maintain its number of users even in the absence of the like function.

And the country where the experiment will take place? Canada.

The announcement was made last week, at the Facebook F8 Developers Conference in San Jose, California: Instagram will test hiding the total number of likes a post receives and it will begin in the North American country. The social media platform built around the concept of sharing photos and gathering engagement through likes and comments decided to make the “like” counts private for a selected group of users so that people will stop lingering on posts just because they display a high like-count.

A spokesperson for Facebook, the company that owns Instagram, said the test aims at encouraging users to focus on the photos and videos being shared, and not spend as much time thinking about how many likes these posts receive.

“As you scroll through your feed there are no like counts” said a Facebook spokesperson at the developers conference. “You can see who liked a photo or a video, if you have time you can add them all up yourself”. The owners can see how many liked a photo if they request to do so — for the most part their feed though will be empty of numbers.

According to the same spokesperson, Instagram rarely conducts such experiments. And it is unclear that once the testing is done whether the experiment will be conducted in other countries or be extended in Canada.

Instagram did not cite a reason for placing its test in Canada. It is not the first social media company to evaluate reshaping their platforms. Earlier this year Twitter released a prototype app that makes the number of likes and retweets less visible in threads.

The announcement about Instagram in Canada came after a series of other news that Facebook put forward at the conference:

— Facebook will undergo a change in design and users were able to see some tweaks soon afterward.

— The app will also improve its group feature and allow users to discover such groups faster.

— Instagram will offer more camera features.

