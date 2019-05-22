Inside the new MedStar Georgetown proton therapy center

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital has taken the lead in the local proton therapy arms race. Though, it’s a fleeting accolade. The hospital unveiled to guests and media Wednesday its new proton therapy center — a…

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital has taken the lead in the local proton therapy arms race.

Though, it’s a fleeting accolade.

The hospital unveiled to guests and media Wednesday its new proton therapy center — a $40 million investment — marking the beginning of a new treatment available to eligible cancer patients. It’s one of about 30 proton centers across the country, billed as the only one of its kind in the region.

But Greater Washington’s other hospitals have long been competing for a bite at that apple, to offer this newer type of radiation therapy that’s designed to be more precise than traditional methods. It’s been slower to adopt because of cost and concerns such as low insurance reimbursement.

Johns Hopkins-owned Sibley Memorial Hospital’s proton center, a partnership with Children’s National Health System, is slated to open around late September or early October of this year. Inova Health System’s proton center at the Schar Cancer Institute is scheduled…