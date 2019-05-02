Industrious boosts Greater Washington portfolio with latest acquisition

Coworking space provider Industrious LLC is once again expanding its Greater Washington footprint with its latest acquisition of TechSpace LLC. Terms of the deal between the two New York City companies were not disclosed. TechSpace…

Terms of the deal between the two New York City companies were not disclosed.

TechSpace is an office space provider with seven locations, including 20,000 square feet on the eight floor of Two Liberty Center in Ballston. With the acquisition of TechSpace, Industrious now has more than 170,000 square feet in Greater Washington.

Industrious does not, however, lease every single space it occupies, as it enters management partnerships with some building owners.

With the acquisition of TechSpace, Industrious also expands its presence in Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, Austin, Texas, and Orange County, California. All of its locations will continue to operate as TechSpace.

This is the second coworking acquisition for Industrious, which bought Chicago-based Assemble, with three locations, in August 2018.

