Balanced Fund 12020.46 – .42 – 1.34 + 7.92 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2076.85 + .01 + .95 + 6.16 Emerging Markets 318.04 + .46 – .74 + 5.50 Equity Income Fund 11925.52 – .58 –…

Balanced Fund 12020.46 – .42 – 1.34 + 7.92

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2076.85 + .01 + .95 + 6.16

Emerging Markets 318.04 + .46 – .74 + 5.50

Equity Income Fund 11925.52 – .58 – 2.56 + 10.22

GNMA 739.73 – .01 + .38 + 2.66

General Municipal Debt 1381.77 + .11 + .30 + 4.81

Gold Fund 221.42 – .61 – 2.16 – 1.66

High Current Yield + 8.14

High Yield Municipal 649.42 + .05 + .24 + 5.52

International Fund 1763.48 – .84 – 1.83 + 8.23

Science and Technology Fund 2712.30 – .69 – 2.99 + 18.18

Short Investment Grade 365.52 + .01 + .20 + 2.44

Short Municipal 187.18 + .02 + .09 + 1.35

US Government 666.74 – .35 + .52 + 3.05

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.