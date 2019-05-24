Balanced Fund 12112.00 + .18 – .52 + 8.74 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2070.00 – .08 + .38 + 5.81 Emerging Markets 316.83 + .40 – .37 + 5.10 Equity Income Fund 12120.02 + .20 –…

Balanced Fund 12112.00 + .18 – .52 + 8.74

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2070.00 – .08 + .38 + 5.81

Emerging Markets 316.83 + .40 – .37 + 5.10

Equity Income Fund 12120.02 + .20 – .60 + 12.02

GNMA 739.24 – .01 + .21 + 2.60

General Municipal Debt 1380.10 + .07 + .08 + 4.68

Gold Fund 224.18 + .40 – .79 – .43

High Current Yield + 8.14

High Yield Municipal 648.66 + .01 + .05 + 5.40

International Fund 1783.70 + .69 – .88 + 9.47

Science and Technology Fund 2737.66 + .24 – 2.52 + 19.28

Short Investment Grade 365.27 – .01 + .09 + 2.37

Short Municipal 187.11 + .02 + .06 + 1.32

US Government 665.08 – .36 + .09 + 2.80

