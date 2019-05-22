Balanced Fund 12163.17 – .16 + 9.20 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2066.04 + .42 + .17 + 5.61 Emerging Markets 319.16 – .39 – 1.39 + 5.87 Equity Income Fund 12212.58 – .21 + .58 +…
Balanced Fund 12163.17 – .16 + 9.20
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2066.04 + .42 + .17 + 5.61
Emerging Markets 319.16 – .39 – 1.39 + 5.87
Equity Income Fund 12212.58 – .21 + .58 + 12.88
GNMA 737.43 + .07 – .09 + 2.34
General Municipal Debt 1376.98 – .05 – .07 + 4.44
Gold Fund 221.72 – 2.03 – 2.08 – 1.53
High Current Yield 2230.14 – .10 + .53 + 8.48
High Yield Municipal 647.70 – .02 – .03 + 5.24
International Fund 1789.80 – .36 – .51 + 9.84
Science and Technology Fund 2783.64 – .44 – 1.35 + 21.29
Short Investment Grade 364.94 + .04 – .05 + 2.28
Short Municipal 187.02 + .01 + .04 + 1.27
US Government 663.03 – .04 – .28 + 2.48
