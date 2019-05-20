Balanced Fund 12126.75 – .40 + .55 + 8.87 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2058.76 – .17 + .01 + 5.23 Emerging Markets 316.83 – .37 – 1.24 + 5.10 Equity Income Fund 12152.35 – .34 +…

Balanced Fund 12126.75 – .40 + .55 + 8.87

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2058.76 – .17 + .01 + 5.23

Emerging Markets 316.83 – .37 – 1.24 + 5.10

Equity Income Fund 12152.35 – .34 + 1.07 + 12.32

GNMA 737.28 – .05 – .08 + 2.32

General Municipal Debt 1380.12 + .08 + .31 + 4.68

Gold Fund 225.30 – .29 – 1.05 + .07

High Current Yield 2227.26 + .19 + .53 + 8.34

High Yield Municipal 648.43 + .01 + .27 + 5.36

International Fund 1785.74 – .76 + .42 + 9.60

Science and Technology Fund 2757.04 – 1.83 + .50 + 20.13

Short Investment Grade 364.96 + .01 + .03 + 2.28

Short Municipal 187.01 + .01 + .08 + 1.26

US Government 662.34 – .32 – .26 + 2.37

-0-

