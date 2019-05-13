Balanced Fund 12060.18 – 1.32 – 2.25 + 8.27 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2058.46 + .26 + .36 + 5.22 Emerging Markets 320.53 – 2.75 – 5.13 + 6.32 Equity Income Fund 12023.11 – 1.82 –…

Balanced Fund 12060.18 – 1.32 – 2.25 + 8.27

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2058.46 + .26 + .36 + 5.22

Emerging Markets 320.53 – 2.75 – 5.13 + 6.32

Equity Income Fund 12023.11 – 1.82 – 2.96 + 11.13

GNMA 737.61 + .10 + .24 + 2.37

General Municipal Debt 1375.66 + .10 + .47 + 4.34

Gold Fund 227.34 + 2.16 + 2.62 + .97

High Current Yield 2212.83

High Yield Municipal 646.40 + .11 + .50 + 5.03

International Fund 1777.94 – 1.94 – 3.79 + 9.12

Science and Technology Fund 2743.44

Short Investment Grade 364.92 + .11 + .18 + 2.27

Short Municipal 186.88 + .05 + .11 + 1.19

US Government 662.69 + .11 + .34 + 2.43

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.