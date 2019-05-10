Balanced Fund 12209.81 + .13 – 1.29 + 9.62 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2053.04 – .07 + .25 + 4.94 Emerging Markets 328.29 + .26 – 4.50 + 8.90 Equity Income Fund 12248.03 + .61 –…

Balanced Fund 12209.81 + .13 – 1.29 + 9.62

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2053.04 – .07 + .25 + 4.94

Emerging Markets 328.29 + .26 – 4.50 + 8.90

Equity Income Fund 12248.03 + .61 – 1.56 + 13.21

GNMA 736.84 + .03 + .20 + 2.26

General Municipal Debt 1374.30 + .04 + .47 + 4.24

Gold Fund 221.28 – .77 – .28 – 1.72

High Current Yield 2225.94 + .09 – .42 + 8.28

High Yield Municipal 645.73 + .04 + .49 + 4.92

International Fund 1811.63 + .42 – 2.98 + 11.18

Science and Technology Fund 2850.83 + .41 – 2.93 + 24.21

Short Investment Grade 364.61 + .04 + .16 + 2.18

Short Municipal 186.79 + .01 + .10 + 1.14

US Government 661.94 – .01 + .37 + 2.31

