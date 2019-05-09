Balanced Fund 12194.71 – .18 – .81 + 9.48 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2054.29 + .09 + .46 + 5.01 Emerging Markets 327.21 – 1.78 – 4.05 + 8.54 Equity Income Fund 12173.62 – .17 –…

Balanced Fund 12194.71 – .18 – .81 + 9.48

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2054.29 + .09 + .46 + 5.01

Emerging Markets 327.21 – 1.78 – 4.05 + 8.54

Equity Income Fund 12173.62 – .17 – 1.36 + 12.52

GNMA 736.70 + .12 + .31 + 2.24

General Municipal Debt 1374.01 + .08 + .52 + 4.22

Gold Fund 223.01 + 1.23 – .95

High Current Yield 2223.46 – .26 – .41 + 8.16

High Yield Municipal 645.32 + .04 + .50 + 4.86

International Fund 1803.57 – .92 – 2.60 + 10.69

Science and Technology Fund 2839.22 – .53 – 2.28 + 23.71

Short Investment Grade 364.51 + .04 + .16 + 2.16

Short Municipal 186.76 + .02 + .09 + 1.13

US Government 662.08 + .14 + .50 + 2.33

