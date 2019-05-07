Balanced Fund 12230.43 – .87 – 1.13 + 9.80 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2056.84 + .29 + .35 + 5.14 Emerging Markets 332.99 – 1.45 – 2.57 + 10.46 Equity Income Fund 12215.57 – 1.41 –…

Balanced Fund 12230.43 – .87 – 1.13 + 9.80

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2056.84 + .29 + .35 + 5.14

Emerging Markets 332.99 – 1.45 – 2.57 + 10.46

Equity Income Fund 12215.57 – 1.41 – 1.96 + 12.91

GNMA 735.96 + .01 + .21 + 2.14

General Municipal Debt 1371.08 + .13 + .43 + 4.00

Gold Fund 224.76 + 1.46 – .86 – .17

High Current Yield 2230.98 – .12 – .19 + 8.52

High Yield Municipal 643.95 + .12 + .43 + 4.63

International Fund 1820.58 – 1.48 – 2.33 + 11.73

Science and Technology Fund 2858.27 – 2.03 – 2.49 + 24.54

Short Investment Grade 364.45 + .05 + 2.14

Short Municipal 186.69 + .01 + .06 + 1.09

US Government 660.79 + .05 + .16 + 2.13

