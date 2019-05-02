Balanced Fund 12294.62 – .19 – .07 + 10.38 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2048.45 – .16 + .13 + 4.71 Emerging Markets 340.90 + .09 + .17 + 13.08 Equity Income Fund 12331.35 – .20 +…

Balanced Fund 12294.62 – .19 – .07 + 10.38

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2048.45 – .16 + .13 + 4.71

Emerging Markets 340.90 + .09 + .17 + 13.08

Equity Income Fund 12331.35 – .20 + .07 + 13.98

GNMA 734.11 – .13 + .06 + 1.88

General Municipal Debt 1367.27 + .03 + .36 + 3.71

Gold Fund 219.68 – 1.65 – 2.58 – 2.43

High Current Yield 2234.92 – .03 + .22 + 8.71

High Yield Municipal 641.94 – .02 + .33 + 4.31

International Fund 1851.31 – .23 + .30 + 13.62

Science and Technology Fund 2905.37 – .19 – .54 + 26.59

Short Investment Grade 364.00 – .04 – .01 + 2.01

Short Municipal 186.62 + .02 + .08 + 1.05

US Government 658.13 – .29 – .06 + 1.72

