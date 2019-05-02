Balanced Fund 12294.62 – .19 – .07 + 10.38 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2048.45 – .16 + .13 + 4.71 Emerging Markets 340.90 + .09 + .17 + 13.08 Equity Income Fund 12331.35 – .20 +…
Balanced Fund 12294.62 – .19 – .07 + 10.38
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2048.45 – .16 + .13 + 4.71
Emerging Markets 340.90 + .09 + .17 + 13.08
Equity Income Fund 12331.35 – .20 + .07 + 13.98
GNMA 734.11 – .13 + .06 + 1.88
General Municipal Debt 1367.27 + .03 + .36 + 3.71
Gold Fund 219.68 – 1.65 – 2.58 – 2.43
High Current Yield 2234.92 – .03 + .22 + 8.71
High Yield Municipal 641.94 – .02 + .33 + 4.31
International Fund 1851.31 – .23 + .30 + 13.62
Science and Technology Fund 2905.37 – .19 – .54 + 26.59
Short Investment Grade 364.00 – .04 – .01 + 2.01
Short Municipal 186.62 + .02 + .08 + 1.05
US Government 658.13 – .29 – .06 + 1.72
-0-
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.