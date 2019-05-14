In fight with Amazon, Walmart rolls out one-day delivery service

Taking a shot against Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc. on Tuesday said it will begin offering one-day delivery service in select markets in the coming days. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer said it will offer the free…

Taking a shot against Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc. on Tuesday said it will begin offering one-day delivery service in select markets in the coming days.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer said it will offer the free delivery service for orders of $35 or more starting in Phoenix and Las Vegas this week, and it subsequently will bring the service to Southern California. The service will spread across the country after that, Walmart said.

The NextDay delivery program covers 220,000 of Walmart’s products.

“It will roll out gradually over the coming months, with a plan to reach approximately 75% of the U.S. population this year, which includes 40 of the top 50 major U.S. metro areas,” said Marc Lore, president and CEO of Walmart eCommerce U.S., in a statement.

Unlike Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which charges $119 annually for its Amazon Prime shipping service, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) said its one-day delivery will be free.

“Contrary to what you might think, it will cost us less – not…