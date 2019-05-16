I.M. Pei is dead at 102. Have a look at some of the architect’s D.C. works.

I.M. Pei, the world-renowned Chinese-born American architect who is perhaps best known for designing the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in D.C., has died. He was 102. Pei’s son, Li Chung Pei,…

I.M. Pei, the world-renowned Chinese-born American architect who is perhaps best known for designing the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in D.C., has died. He was 102.

Pei’s son, Li Chung Pei, told The New York Times his father died Thursday morning in Manhattan. The cause of death was not disclosed.

After earning degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, Pei began his career in the late 1940s designing housing projects for New York-based developer William Zeckendorf. Pei later went into business for himself and rose to prominence in 1964 when he was the surprise winner of a contest to design a presidential library honoring John F. Kennedy. He beat out some of the leading architects of the day, including Philip Johnson and Mies van der Rohe.

Jacqueline Kennedy, who personally made the final choice of architect, said Pei’s selection was “really an emotional decision.”

“He was so full of promise, like Jack; they were born in the…