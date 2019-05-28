How Working Out Can Help Reduce Cancer Risk

For many, hitting the gym is an important New Year’s resolution designed to re-focus on health and general well-being. Because of this, many gyms see an attendance increase in early January that eventually drops off,…

For many, hitting the gym is an important New Year’s resolution designed to re-focus on health and general well-being. Because of this, many gyms see an attendance increase in early January that eventually drops off, once gym-goers lose their motivation. However, with the link between obesity and an increased risk of cancer accounting for about 40 percent of all cancers diagnosed in the U.S., cancer prevention is another reason to maintain your goals and resolutions. Although there is no one single way to prevent cancer, these tips can help you stick to a workout plan that may help.

Set Lifestyle Goals

We all live busy lives that can make prioritizing healthy habits seem unattainable. My colleagues and I at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center — Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC-James) recommend setting goals that are specific and realistic yet challenging, measurable and personally meaningful. This might mean committing to walk a mile a day with your partner or family member so you can spend more quality time together or setting aside 30 minutes for sustained breathing exercises so you can refocus and de-stress. Additionally, people have found it helpful to set fitness goals that have real payoffs, like training for a 3-mile hike that you can complete on a future trip somewhere new. The only way a healthy lifestyle can be sustained is if it’s attainable for your actual life. With this in mind, you can avoid losing motivation and focus on a steady progress as you plan your health goals.

Eat a Balanced Diet

A staggering 70 percent of people in the United States are considered overweight based on BMI, and 30 percent are considered obese. Although we can’t definitively link weight loss to reduced cancer risk, research suggests that chronic inflammation — a characteristic of excessive weight — is a significant risk factor. With this in mind, eating a balanced diet focused around plant-based foods, fiber, lean protein and low saturated fat intake is a good place to start adjusting nutritional health. By taking small steps to adjust your eating patterns, you can not only make sure you have enough energy to tackle the gym, but can work to lower your risk for certain cancer-associated risks.

Exercise Regimens

Of course, the foundation of a good wellness plan involves an exercise regimen that is personalized to your interests, fitness level, lifestyle and exercise capacity. One of the most critical aspects is that it’s exercise that you can adhere to. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults incorporate both aerobic (endurance or cardio) and muscle strengthening activities into their lifestyles. There’s no pressure to jump right in and start adding up the miles on the treadmill. These kinds of exercises can range from a brisk walk to swimming laps or even ballroom dancing. Find something that speaks to you and will keep your interest. If you’re having trouble hitting the gym alone, you can even try signing up for group classes that emphasize a collective effort like Zumba or cycling. With the right exercise regimen for your daily life, you can adapt the basics into a sustainable routine.

Avoid Tobacco and Alcohol

Of course, going to the gym is a great place to start working on your goals, but avoiding tobacco and alcohol are other great ways to reduce your risk of cancer and keep your health on track in the new year. Currently, tobacco is the leading cause of preventable cancer death, where both firsthand and secondhand exposure can impact risk. These products contain chemicals that not only damage DNA and promote different types of cancer, but also have lasting health effects. The good news is that it is never too late to cease tobacco use and experience health benefits. In regards to alcohol consumption, data suggests that heavy-to-moderate drinking might lead to an increased risk of cancer. As you think about your goals for the remainder of the year, avoiding the fitness cliff might include adopting changes to your drinking habits to impact your overall well-being.

Prevention of many diseases, including cancer and heart disease, begins with establishing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. If you find yourself lacking the motivation to hit the gym or continue healthy eating habits, try these tips to make sure your goals are sustainable for your lifestyle. With a few small steps, you can be on your way to a healthier you.

