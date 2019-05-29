How to Watch Educational Content Without Cable

The school year is coming to a close. As the long, unscheduled months of summer stretch ahead, many parents may be wondering what they’re going to do with their kids until the school year starts…

The school year is coming to a close. As the long, unscheduled months of summer stretch ahead, many parents may be wondering what they’re going to do with their kids until the school year starts again — and how to keep them learning when they aren’t in a classroom. It’s no secret that many parents turn to TV during the summer to keep kids occupied, but screen time can serve another purpose: to teach kids educational content in a format that’s fun and engaging.

Of course, not all parents are willing or able to pay for cable, which is where they’ll find children-focused channels such as Disney Channel and Nickelodeon. But there are plenty of budget-friendly ways to bring knowledge-boosting family programming into your home. Read on for tips on watching educational content without cable.

[See: 10 Steps to Cut the Cable Cord]

Tune in to Local Stations With a Digital Antenna

One of the most cost-effective ways to watch TV is to tune in using a digital antenna. Once set up, your antenna, which can be found at prices ranging from $10 to $100, will give you access to a solid lineup of local and national stations for free. Many of these channels feature either round-the-clock kids content or air it during certain periods of the day. With kids home during the daytime, they’ll be able to take advantage of longtime classics like PBS Kids, with titles such as “Wild Kratts,” “Super Why” and “Peg + Cat” to teach everything from animals to math and spelling.

Some kid-focused channels, such as Qubo, also grace the airwaves of public programming. It features learning-based shows such as “Monster Math Squad” and “Zoo Clues” to keep little minds sharp during the lazy summer months.

Check Out Content Libraries With On-Demand Streaming Services

Streaming services have fast become a budget-friendly option for cord-cutters, and on-demand streaming services are often the cheapest of the bunch. These services feature libraries of content that can be watched at any time, which is great for unpredictable summer schedules. In addition, some on-demand services, such as Netflix, allow kids to make their own profiles filled with family-friendly content, so parents won’t have to stress about their kids watching shows that aren’t appropriate for their age groups.

Each streaming service handles kids’ content a little differently, and some come with more educational content than others. It’s worth doing a little research to see which of the options works best for your family and its budget, but you can’t go wrong with some of the most popular choices:

— Hulu (starts at $6 per month).

— Netflix (starts at $9 per month).

— Prime Video (starts at $9 per month).

[See: Cord-Cutters, Consider These Video-Streaming Services]

Stream Live Kids Channels With Live-Streaming Services

If you’re set on getting access to the Disney Channels of the TV world, there are still non-cable options for you. Live streaming services are among those options because unlike their on-demand counterparts, they offer access to live programming. While these subscriptions are often pricier than an exclusively on-demand service, they’re a good choice for parents looking to get access to live channels traditionally known as “cable” channels. Along with a wide range of up-and-comers, there are a few popular live-streaming picks:

— DirecTV Now (starts at $50 per month).

— Hulu with Live TV (starts at $45 per month).

— PlayStation Vue (starts at $45 per month).

— YouTube TV (starts at $50 per month).

The channel lineup depends both on the provider and package you choose, so make sure to read carefully through your subscription options before subscribing.

[Read: The Best Streaming Sticks for Cord-Cutters]

Watch Learning-Focused YouTube Channels

YouTube’s kids offerings have been somewhat controversial lately, with some parents questioning how safe it is for their children to have free rein over their online viewing content. That said, when using safe online practices, YouTube can be a great (and free) way for kids to keep learning while they’re out of school. The key is in finding learning-centered channels to show your family.

One perpetually popular educational YouTube option is “SciShow.” Hosted by Hank Green, of Vlogbrothers fame, this channel explores scientific topics in an easily digestible way. There are also a few sister channels with other educational emphases, such as “SciShow Space,””SciShow Psych” and one made especially for little ones, called “SciShow Kids.”

Other YouTube channels, such as TED-Ed, deliver awesome educational content, while certain kids’ network shows, such as “Sesame Street,” have full YouTube channels of their own.

Letting kids watch TV gets a bad rap sometimes, but during the long summer months, TV can be a lifesaver for parents, and adding an educational element to screen time can help make sure that none of the time kids spend in front of the screen is wasted. No matter the budget, parents can find educational content for their kids without cable.

More from U.S. News

9 Secrets to Save Money on a Shoestring Budget

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

How to Watch Educational Content Without Cable originally appeared on usnews.com