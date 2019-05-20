How to Understand Undervalued Stocks

In the world of Ford Motor Co. (ticker: F) there are two slogans that apply. For consumers, it’s “Have you drive n a Ford lately?” But investors? Try this: “Has Ford driven you crazy lately?”…

On the surface, the Detroit automaker looks like a stodgy stock on a race track to nowhere. Though up more than a third this year (3 4 %), Ford still trades just above $10 a share, which is off about 10 % from 12 months ago. The company also recently announced it was laying off 10% of its workforce in order to cut costs.

Is F stock a “buy”? Four Wall Street firms go even further, calling Ford a “strong buy.” What’s more, market pundits up and down the information highway have loudly proclaimed that Ford is one of those all-time bargains with a target price as high as 50% above where it is now. It seems like respected sell-side research is clearly crowning Ford one of the more undervalued stocks right now.

Yet for all the progress Ford has made making electric vehicles — its goal is to have 40 electric and hybrid models by 2022 — you would think Ford was still cranking out Edsels. Market pundits yawn, which raises a question that plagues even patient investors: Are some stocks, unfairly undervalued, doomed to stay submerged in the shark-infested waters of Wall Street?

It’s a fair query, given how another automaker that almost never turns a profit has enjoyed (until recently) a long history of investor adoration.

“While most people know that the CEO of Tesla ( TSLA) is Elon Musk, many people don’t know the name of the CEO of Ford,” says Anne Drougas, professor of finance at Dominican University’s Brennan School of Business. (By the way, that would be James Hackett, who the last time anyone checked was not building any Mars rockets or 400 mile-per-hour loop trains.)

Drougas stresses: “Ford may be a bargain and undervalued but the company is innovative, designing a self-driving robot that may help lighten the work load at manufacturing plants.”

Still, experts agree that picking and sticking with undervalued stocks can truly test an investor’s composure. In fact, some contend there may be solid, sensible reasons why a company stalls when it could sizzle.

“It’s possible other investors see something the so-called value investor does not,” says Daniel Beckerman, president at Beckerman Institutional in Ocean Grove, New Jersey. “Perhaps there are competitive dynamics at play they haven’t considered, or other investors perceive a secular risk such as a change in the regulatory or trade environment, misconceptions about future liabilities, or disruptive industry forces.”

Beckerman has a point, given that the escalating trade war with China has not been good to American automakers. In fact, nine analysts — a large number by any reckoning — sit right on the fence with Ford, calling it a “hold.”

So which side should of the divide should they fall? “If you find yourself holding a laggard during a bull market, review your original thesis for owning the stock,” says Stephen Taddie, managing partner at Stellar Capital Management. “If it still holds, but the timing is not working to your advantage, stick to your guns.”

And in many cases, “investors need to keep in mind although their stock is stalled, they are still getting an advantage by receiving a dividend,” says Claudia Gonzalez, an investment advisor at Kovar Capital. “Usually, these companies have been around for a while, so they are in the mature stage of the business cycle.” Now compare that to this rapid-fire, cash-or-crash scenario: “One tweet from Elon Musk could affect Tesla’s price by 10% in just a day.”

Indeed, some issues surrounding undervalued stocks are purely emotional — including the “fear of missing out” when other market players bask in the glow of fabulous run-ups.

“FOMO is the arch villain of the value investor,” says Robert Johnson, professor of finance at Creighton University in Nebraska. “We all know that patience is a virtue but by its nature, successful value investing demands a large degree of patience. Due to the inherent nature of a value investing strategy, it can underperform a growth or momentum strategy for very long periods of time.”

And yet, value investing made investors such as Warren Buffett very, ver y rich. He built his fortune buying undervalued stocks and holding them for long periods of time — oftentimes for decades.

“If you own high-quality companies, ones that meet Buffett’s 10-year stock market closed rule as we do, you don’t have to spend a lot of time and energy thinking about when the recession will hit — we don’t,” says Vitaliy Katsenelson, CEO at Investment Management Associates. “However, if you own Tesla you’d better have a very clear, shiny crystal ball that will reveal lots of detail about the direction of interest rates and the global economy.”

Tesla, like bitcoin, flew on the wings of irrational exuberance as it made some shareholders very, very rich — despite being, as some are quick to point out, the very anti thesis of a stereotypically well-run business.

“It’s psychologically very difficult to remain true to your value investing convictions when day after day, it seems, investors speculating in the latest fad — think cannabis or tech unicorns — are being rewarded,” Johnson says.

Here he cites Axios markets editor Dion Rabouin, who had this to say in a media appearance in regard to Lyft ( LYFT) going public: “‘It doesn’t matter if you are losing money, or have a case for making money in the futur e … As long as investors are hungry and want the next big, hot thing, they are going to buy in.'”

And yet those same hungry, get-rich-quick rats often abandon ship first. Since the close of its first day of trading, Lyft has sunk 29%. As money-bleeding companies go, it has stiff competition oddly enough from its rideshare rival Uber ( UBER), which went public less than two weeks ago. Its IPO was a major buzzkill, as Uber ended its first full day of trading down 7% from its $45 IPO price.

Even Musk’s charisma seems to have worn off on Wall Street, as Tesla finds itself in deep trouble between negative cash flow, highly-publicized accidents and missed production targets. Since flirting with $370 on Dec. 13, it has skidded almost 40 percent, sliding this week to less than $200 per share.

‘Suddenly,” Johnson says with some amusement, “investors are coming to the realization that they should care about profits.”

How to Understand Undervalued Stocks originally appeared on usnews.com