How to Select the Right Minor as a Premed Student

Though many premedical students focus on choosing the right undergraduate major, they might also be interested in selecting a minor that prepares them for a career in medicine. While minors are arguably less important than…

Though many premedical students focus on choosing the right undergraduate major, they might also be interested in selecting a minor that prepares them for a career in medicine. While minors are arguably less important than majors, taking time to concentrate on a particular field of interest can both demonstrate a specific passion and help you acquire the skills necessary to succeed as a physician.

As you map out your undergraduate coursework, consider whether completing a minor is right for you, and then determine what field of study would best serve you as a medical school applicant and future physician.

[Read: Premed Students: 3 Considerations for Majors.]

Determine whether you should declare a minor. Remember that minors are optional. A minor can be a nice addition to a medical school application, but it is unlikely to make or break an acceptance.

Before committing to a minor, decide whether you have time in your schedule to complete the involved coursework. If you have already selected a time-intensive major, such as one that requires many classes with labs, adding a minor might detract from your academic performance in your major.

In addition, if you still have many general education requirements to complete along with your major requirements, fitting in additional coursework may not be feasible. Other considerations, like participation in athletics, extracurriculars, paid work or volunteer activities, may also limit the time available for you to complete minor coursework.

Before you submit the paperwork to declare a minor, be realistic about time constraints, scheduling conflicts and other commitments that may have an impact on your ability to successfully complete your major and minor.

If you ultimately decide to complete a minor, congratulations! Now, how should you choose the subject?

Consider your premed requirements. If you have selected a major with requirements that do not overlap with mandatory premed coursework, consider choosing a minor that will help you complete your medical school prerequisites.

[Read: How to Make Sure You Fulfill Medical School Requirements for Admission.]

For example, if you are majoring in math, choosing a biology or chemistry minor can help you check off introductory courses that are required to apply to medical school.

Weigh how your potential minor helps you gain the soft skills needed as a physician. You do not need to minor in a hard science in order to build your medical school application.

Minoring in psychology or sociology, for example, can help you gain insight into human motivation and behavior. Coursework in English or the fine arts has been shown to foster empathy in future physicians. And studying a foreign language like Spanish can help you communicate with a large population of U.S. patients.

Remember that success in medical school and as a physician rests not only on your understanding of medical science, but also on your ability to empathize and communicate with your patients — in other words, on soft skills.

[Read: Cultivate Communication Skills for Med School Admissions Success.]

Follow an interest or passion. Medical schools are interested in candidates who do not necessarily fit the traditional mold of a premed student. As long as you demonstrate interest in, commitment to and aptitude for science and medicine, exploring other interests during your undergraduate years will not negatively affect your medical school application.

Demonstrating diversified interests may even help you get the attention of admissions committees, and it can give you something different to talk about in medical school interviews.

It is unlikely that you will get the opportunity to intensively explore an academic subject as a medical student or resident, so it may be wise to take advantage of that opportunity as an undergraduate.

More from U.S. News

How Premed Students Can Avoid 4 Common Academic Mistakes

Take 3 Steps Before Abandoning Premed Concentration

How to Find Balance as a Premed Student

How to Select the Right Minor as a Premed Student originally appeared on usnews.com