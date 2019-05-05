How to Provide Ample Support in ACT Writing Responses

ACT Writing requires students to formulate an original and thought-provoking argumentative essay. First, students must choose which perspective they will advocate for: one provided by the test creators, or one that is totally different. Next,…

ACT Writing requires students to formulate an original and thought-provoking argumentative essay. First, students must choose which perspective they will advocate for: one provided by the test creators, or one that is totally different. Next, students must carefully select and extrapolate on evidence that supports their point of view.

ACT Writing responses are assessed according to four competencies, one of which is “Development and Support.” Here is what you can do to earn the maximum score of 6 in this area:

— Review the ACT Writing rubric in order to understand how you will be evaluated.

— Determine what support is necessary to bolster your argument.

— Reread the prompt and perspectives, and then take notes.

Review the ACT Writing rubric in order to understand how you will be evaluated. When sitting for an exam like the ACT, reading any associated rubrics is an often overlooked — but extremely useful — way to determine what test creators look for in a response. Only by learning the grading criteria of a task can you know the exact standards against which readers will assess your answer.

The ACT Writing rubric contains a number of key terms that you should know the meaning of, bear in mind and strive to emulate in your response. ACT Writing graders give the highest scores to students whose responses “deepen insight and broaden context” and “enrich and bolster ideas and analysis.”

This language suggests that a single-faceted essay with superficial analysis is insufficient for the ACT. Students must evaluate their perspective, as well as its shortcomings, from a variety of angles. The rubric’s mention of “skillful reasoning and illustration” implies that students must also apply logic and give well-developed explanations for their claims.

Determine what support is necessary to bolster your argument. The introductory paragraph of your essay should be dedicated to summarizing the issue and stating your chosen perspective. The body paragraphs are for proving the validity of your argument via examples and evidence.

There are two different ways to approach the “support” aspect of your response: presenting evidence in favor of your perspective and presenting evidence that discredits other perspectives. A well-rounded response does both, thereby strengthening the merit of your argument. Evaluating a range of evidence and claims shows you have thought about your thesis in a holistic way.

Imagine, for example, you are writing a response in which you advocate for more technology in the classroom. In addition to mentioning the benefits — more dynamic classes, access to a broader range of learning resources — you should also point out the disadvantages, such as technological failure and high costs.

But rather than simply acknowledging the downfalls of your argument, use them to your advantage by giving them a positive spin. For instance, you could explain that the initial cost of technology is high, but that schools end up saving money in the long term by spending less on books and other printed materials.

Reread the prompt and perspectives, and then take notes. Reading the prompt and perspectives once is usually not enough to remember all the information they contain. It is for this reason that students are encouraged to reread them at least once during the ACT and all practice tests they take beforehand. Rereading can refresh your memory and keep you on track with your response.

Another highly important reason to reread the prompt and perspectives is that students may pick up on certain nuances they did not notice the first time they read the text. Furthermore, rereading allows students to take notes on points they wish to include in their responses or, on the other hand, points that are weak and could be used as counter-evidence.

Time permitting, students should read the prompt and perspectives yet again once they have finished writing their responses. As you complete this final read, keep your essay in the forefront of your mind. Ask yourself if your essay addresses the most important points in the text and if you followed the instructions. If not, take the last few minutes to fix the weak spots in your response.

A key part of argumentative writing is providing proper support. The ACT Writing task is no exception.

