How to Invest in the Meatless Burger Boom

In the weeks following the wildly successful Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) initial public offering, two huge global fast food companies have made major announcements about their own meatless burger products. Meatless burgers are becoming so popular that companies like Impossible Foods are having trouble meeting demand for their Impossible Burger, and investors are taking note of the potentially massive market.

Beyond Meat went public at a price of $25 per share and shares are up more than 200%. Following the highly successful IPO, Restaurant Brands International ( QSR) subsidiary Burger King announced it would be expanding its meatless Impossible Whopper nationwide after the offering performed extremely well in local testing. Privately held Impossible Foods supplies the patties for the Impossible Whopper. Burger King also says it will launch new plant-based burgers in Europe.

McDonalds Corp. ( MCD) recently announced it will begin selling its own version of a meatless burger, called the Big Vegan TS, in Germany. Nestle (NSRGF) is supplying the Big Vegan TS patties. White Castle, Qdoba, and Bareburger are among other popular restaurant chains also exploring meatless products.

Meatless burgers have been around for decades, but the latest wave of meatless products is extremely different than the veggie burgers of old. Patties produced by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are designed to have the taste and texture of real meat and even “bleed” beet juice.

Vegetarians and vegans alike are embracing the new products, but Beyond Meat has made clear its ultimate goal is to make meatless burgers appeal to even omnivorous customers. Investors becoming aware of the popularity of the latest wave of meatless burgers and the early impressive performance of Beyond Meat shares. Alison Rabschnuk, director of corporate engagement for the Good Food Institute, says investors already have a blueprint for the type of explosive growth that could be ahead for plant-based meat.

“We think the plant-based meat category is looking a lot like how the plant-based milk category looked about 10 years ago before almond and soy milk could be found in the refrigerated case next to dairy milk,” Rabschnuk says.

“Now that one plant-based meat brand (Beyond Meat) has successfully made the push into the refrigerated meat section and many other brands are working to gain the same placement, all indicators point to this category following in the footsteps of plant-based milk.”

Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard was one of the first Wall Street analysts to take a bullish stance on Beyond Meat following its IPO.

Howard says there’s one major distinction between plant-based meats and plant-based milk, and it’s good news for the early leaders in the meat category.

“From here, it’s unlikely that private label or other small brands will enter the market as they did with plant-based beverages, because the products are hard to make and can take a long time and money to be developed,” Howard says.

Bernstein has a “buy” rating and $81 price target for BYND stock.

While McDonald’s and Burger King are testing the meatless burger market, Beyond Meat is the only public plant-based meat pure play for investors at the moment. However, Renaissance Capital principal Kathleen Smith says investors may soon have at least one other choice.

“Impossible Foods has an arrangement with Burger King to provide the Impossible Whopper and with other restaurant chains, including White Castle and Red Robin. We expect to see an IPO from Impossible Foods in the near future,” Smith says.

Once Impossible Foods joins Beyond Meat in the public market, Smith says the two companies will be the only plant-based meat pure plays for investors.

In the meantime, Haris Anwar, senior analyst at Investing.com, says one under-the-radar option for investors looking to build a meatless burger portfolio is U.S. meat giant Tyson Foods ( TSN). Tyson plans to begin limited market testing of its meatless products this summer with eyes on a wider rollout in the second half of the year.

“The other listed stock which is going to be a big player in the growing market for meat substitutes is Tyson Foods, the largest U.S. meat producer. The company sold its stake in Beyond Meat just before its IPO and made public its intention to become a big player in the vegetarian protein market,” Anwar says.

The meatless burger market is still in its infancy and it may take several years for clear winners to be established. However, Bernstein estimates the potential market size is massive.

“If alternative meats follow the same path as the surge in plant-based beverages after almond-milk was introduced, then alternative meats could expand from 5% to 15% of the category over the next decade, which would imply a market of a little over $40 billion,” Howard says.

