How to Invest in Dividends as a Novice Investor

There are a number of investments that pay dividends, ranging from stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and dividend reinvestment plans, known as DRIPs.

Dividend stocks are equities that provide additional earnings to investors, typically on a quarterly basis. But not all companies offer dividends, and the dividend amount can also be lowered or increased, depending on the cash flow and profit margin of the company.

Companies that pay a dividend are not equal and neither are the strategies to invest in them such as how long an investor keeps these assets in a portfolio.

Here are few key points to understand about investing in dividends:

— Individual dividend stocks can be more lucrative.

— Mutual funds and ETFs are for a long-term approach.

— Dividend reinvestment plans (DRIPs) are for automatic investment.

— Real estate investment trusts and master limited partnerships tend to pay larger dividends.

Individual Dividend Stocks Generate More Yield

The investments that many people turn to for dividend opportunities are individual stocks, but the catch is that not all dividend payers are the same, says Mike Loewengart, chief investment officer at E-Trade Financial. It is critical to look at the fundamental indicators of the stock to determine if it has a track record of consistent dividends.

“Usually, a consistent dividend means that the company is relatively healthy and stable and the stock price tends to be less volatile,” he says. “That said, nothing is a sure thing and a poor quarter, management change or market fluctuations may lower the dividend payment. This can leave you high and dry and on the hunt again for income.”

Instead of investing in mutual funds, which take their expenses from dividends to minimize tax consequences to shareholders, investors should opt for dividend aristocrats, says Bill DeShurko, president of 401 Advisor, an Ohio-based registered investment advisory.

Currently, there are 54 stocks that have paid and increased their dividends for 25 consecutive years. There are also ETFs that focus on the aristocrats, such as ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ( NOBL) and SPDR S&P Dividend ETF ( SDY).

“The stock of companies that raise their dividends outperform stocks that simply pay a high dividend by a significant margin,” he says. “The market is relatively efficient when pricing dividend-paying stocks. A high yield can just as likely be a warning sign that a cut lies ahead as it can present an opportunity.”

Mutual Funds and ETFs for a Buy-and-Hold Strategy

High-dividend mutual funds are a popular choice among people seeking to receive current income on their investments. These funds include the Fidelity Equity Income Fund ( FEQIX), a diversified domestic equity fund strategy that seeks a yield that exceeds the benchmark S&P 500’s yield. The fund has kept pace with the performance of its index and generated a trailing 12-month yield of 2.21%, says Evan Kulak, co-founder of Polaris Portfolios.

Another mutual fund is the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ( VIHIX), an income-focused fund that includes exposure to international companies, which are forecasted to offer higher-than-average dividend yields.

Mutual funds and ETFs are another way to access dividend payers and “can do a lot of the heavy lifting for you,” Loewengart says.

“Since mutual funds and ETFs consist of a variety of stocks, investors have access to a diverse set of companies who may produce a dividend,” he says.

Investors should review the funds closely and pay attention to expense ratios, how the dividends are reinvested and potential tax implications.

“When investing in dividend-focused mutual funds, it is important to determine if the fund is focused on yield or dividend growth,” Kulak says. “Investors looking for high yield want to make sure the fund has a greater yield than that of the market.”

One area to pay attention is that high-dividend paying stocks can skew a portfolio toward slower-growing defensive sectors and distort diversification, Loewengart says. One way to mitigate this is to build a portfolio of low-cost ETFs like SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY) or Vanguard S&P 500 ( VOO) and creating your own “homemade dividend,” he added.

“With this method, investors can sell their shares to help generate income instead of receiving income from dividend payers,” he says. “You potentially won’t have to sacrifice appreciation and have a bit more control over when you take your distributions.”

Sector funds, including ETFs, have grown in popularity since getting dividends through individual stocks is generally less scalable, says Jodie Gunzberg, chief investment strategist of Graystone Consulting, a Morgan Stanley business.

The energy, utilities, real estate and consumer staples sectors tend to produce higher dividend yields, but factor index ETFs and actively managed funds can yield higher dividends than passively managed assets.

“This is done by using screens for relative dividends or minimum dividends and applying different stock weightings,” she says.

Another way to improve dividend yields is by analyzing the current market environment. One strategy is to examine interest rates.

“If interest rates rise, financials may be more profitable and increase payouts,” Gunzberg says. “Moreover, when using sectors, there may be specialty structures like (master limited partnerships) that give exposure to dividends and are potentially beneficial for estate planning as the dividends reduce the cost basis for lower gains.”

DRIPs Help Investors Generate Income

DRIPs are another strategy for investors to generate a stream of income and potential for capital appreciation, Kulak says.

DRIPs are programs offered by publicly traded companies like Exxon Mobil ( XOM) or 3M ( MMM) that allow investors to reinvest cash dividends into additional shares of the company’s stock, he says.

“DRIP programs may offer several advantages for investors including commission-free purchases, discount share prices and automatic reinvestment,” Kulak says. “Automatic reinvestment provides investors with a powerful compounding tool.”

Investors can build a portfolio of DRIP stocks themselves or invest in a DRIP-focused mutual fund such as MP 63 Fund ( DRIPX), which is a dividend growth fund. The actively managed no-load fund seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of high-quality, dividend-paying companies.

REITs and MLPs Pay Larger Dividends

Both REITs and MLPs, which are common among the energy sector, were created to provide income for investors. REITs invest in different types of properties, ranging from office parks to shopping centers, while MLPs are involved in transportation, processing, refining and the storage of natural resources.

REITs continue to see an influx of capital from both institutional and retail investors. U.S. open-ended REIT mutual funds are seeing large-net inflows in the last year in more than 20 years, says Michael Underhill, chief investment officer at Capital Innovations in Wisconsin.

Investors prefer REITs because they offer strong total returns, attractive, growing dividends, low correlations with other asset classes and moderate volatility, he adds. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF ( VNQ) has a 10-year return of 18.33% with a low expense ratio of 0.12%.

Adding REITs can help diversify a portfolio since correlations with the broad market have declined significantly over the past two years, Underhill says. The volatility of REITs can depend on where the assets are located geographically and market conditions.

How to Invest in Dividends as a Novice Investor originally appeared on usnews.com

Correction 05/29/19: A previous version of this story misstated Evan Kulak’s full title and name on the first attribution.