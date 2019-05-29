How to Detox From Sugar

If you’re like many people in the U.S, you consume more sugar than you should on a daily basis. The 2015-20 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that added sugar — which isn’t naturally found in…

If you’re like many people in the U.S, you consume more sugar than you should on a daily basis. The 2015-20 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that added sugar — which isn’t naturally found in fruit and other foods — should account for no more than 10% of a person’s total daily caloric intake. For someone consuming 1,200 calories daily, that works out to about 7.5 teaspoons. A person consuming 1,800 calories daily should have no more than 45 grams of added sugar a day, or about 11 teaspoons, according to the recommendations.

Research suggests that many people in the U.S. routinely consume more sugar than the dietary guidelines recommend. The typical American eats 17 teaspoons of sugar daily, which adds up to about 270 calories, according to the dietary guidelines. That’s about 57 pounds of added sugars consumed annually per person.

Consuming too much sugar is associated with an array of health problems, including obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, metabolic syndrome and cavities, says Jennifer Anderson Logan, a registered dietitian at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina. Because added sugar is present in so many different foods, it takes some vigilance to keep your consumption of it in check. “Of course, most people know that cakes, candy, cookies and soda are sources of added sugars, but less obvious foods can be a culprit,” Logan says. “Breads, cereal, yogurt, crackers, snack bars, soup, peanut butter, ketchup and other condiments and sauces can pack a punch when it comes to added sugar.”

If most people consumed small amounts of sugar, that wouldn’t be a problem, says Lisa Garcia, a registered dietitian based in Laconia, New Hampshire. Most Americans, however, consume far too much of it on a regular basis, she says. “The potential negative health effects of consuming too much added sugar on a regular basis go beyond carrying those extra pounds around your waist, making your clothes too right or increasing the risk that you’ll develop diabetes.”

Cutting down on your sugar intake can be challenging, but it’s eminently doable, Logan and Garcia say. Here are six strategies for cutting out or significantly reducing your consumption of added sugars:

1. Read food labels.

Reading food labels can help you reduce your consumption of added sugars, Garcia says. She notes that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has finalized a new nutrition facts label for packaged foods. The new design “will make it easier for you to make informed food choices that support a healthy diet,” according to the FDA. “The updated label has a fresh new design and reflects current scientific information, including the link between diet and chronic diseases,” the FDA says. The new label will require food manufacturers to include the amount of added sugars on their labels, a fact not currently required. The labels will also include serving sizes in larger and bolder type “that reflect what people actually eat and drink today,” the FDA says. “For example, the serving size for ice cream was previously 1/2 cup and now is 2/3 cup.” Such labels typically state how much sugar has been added to the food inside the package. The new labels will be required for all food producers who want to sell their products in the U.S., says Nathan Arnold, an FDA spokesman. Companies that generate more than $10 million in sales will be required to use the new labeling by Jan. 1, 2020, while firms with less $10 million in annual food sales will be required to implement it by Jan. 1, 2021, he says.

2. Do some math.

Basic math can help you make better eating choices, Garcia says. The new FDA-mandated food labels will make it easier to calculate how much added sugars packaged foods contain, if you do some basic math, she says. Take the number of grams of added sugar listed for the “serving size” on the food label and divide it by four. For example, 10 grams of sugar divided by 4 equals 2.5 teaspoons of sugar. “This will show you how many teaspoons of added sugar are in a single serving of food you’re thinking about eating,” she says. “I find that translating the grams of added sugars into teaspoons helps a consumer better visualize how much added sugar is in a single portion of food,” she says. “Ten grams is hard to visualize, for example, but if a person sees that’s 2.5 teaspoons, that is something most people can relate to.”

3. Control your environment.

You can prevent giving into the temptation to indulge in cakes, doughnuts, cookies, candy, sugary soft drinks and other treats if you don’t keep them in your home, Logan says. That doesn’t mean you can’t ever allow yourself a treat. Logan says she encourages many of her clients to follow the “90-10 rule.” That is, she recommends that clients strive to eat healthy, nutrient-dense foods 90% of the time and allow themselves treats every once in a while.

4. Avoid sugary beverages.

Most everyone knows that many soft drinks are loaded with added sugars. But many fruit juices are also laden with added sugars, Logan says. “Drinking fruit juice — which often has sugar added to it — can increase your blood sugar levels quickly,” Logan says. In response, your pancreas secretes insulin, which acts as a sort of key to open your cells. The release of a large amount of insulin can cause a rapid drop in blood sugar levels, which is widely known as a “sugar crash,” she says. “Many people feel this ‘sugar crash’ as a drop in energy and then want to reach for more juice to give them an energy boost — a vicious cycle that affects our energy, mood and metabolic processes.” You’re much better off drinking water than fruit juice, she advises. If you’re in the mood for something fruity, eat the actual fruit, which contains fiber and other important nutrients, Logan says.

5. Get an accountability partner.

An accountability partner can help you keep your consumption of added sugar in check, says Lise Gloede, a registered dietitian based in Arlington, Virginia. An accountability partner can be a close friend, significant other or registered dietitian, she says. “A registered dietitian can provide specific suggestions and strategies to keep you going and help you put your eating patterns into more balance,” she says. For example, if you have a strong desire for chocolate, rather than eating a hunk of cake or a sugar-laden candy bar, try fresh berries with a few melted chocolate chips on top, Gloede suggests.

6. Go cold turkey.

The best approach to cutting down on added sugars — if you can handle it — is to remove them completely from your eating regimen, says Betsy Opyt, a registered dietitian based in Naples, Florida. “It’s best because it allows for a quicker result and a chance to feel better sooner,” she says. “Cut out all added sugar and limit fruits to no more than two a day. Filling up with protein, vegetables and healthy fats also helps.” Consuming foods high in fiber can help keep you full and maintain your blood sugar at stable levels.

