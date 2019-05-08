How to Cope With an Empty Nest in Retirement

It’s a bittersweet experience when your last child leaves home to go to college or get married. You may feel a certain sorrow, but also some relief and excitement. You are finally free of the…

It’s a bittersweet experience when your last child leaves home to go to college or get married. You may feel a certain sorrow, but also some relief and excitement. You are finally free of the responsibility and worry of having children in the house and of the mess that usually goes with them. And yet you can’t help but feel a little sad. Your job as a parent is over. It all went by so fast. How are the kids going to survive without you? And what are you going to do with all your extra free time?

Here’s how to cope with loneliness after your children leave home:

— Plan ahead.

— Don’t project your anxiety on your kids.

— Reach out to others.

— Reconnect with your spouse.

— Find a new role.

— Look for ways to keep up with the kids.

Try these strategies to deal with the conflicting emotions that can fly into an empty nest.

Plan Ahead

It’s no surprise that eventually your kids are going to leave home, so there’s no reason you can’t prepare for the occasion. Try anticipating what your kids will need from you after they are gone. Also, think about how your own life may change. Anticipating a child’s departure helps you accept the fact that one stage of life is over and another is about to begin. However, emotions may run high at this point, so don’t make any life-altering decisions the minute your child moves out, such as selling the house or quitting your job.

Don’t Project Your Anxiety On Your Kids

Talk to your kids about your feelings, and acknowledge that embarking on any new adventure involves leaving some things behind. Your child may be a little nervous about the big move as well, so he or she doesn’t need to hear about your fears and worries. Remember, the kids are leaving home, but they are not exiting your life. There’s no need to panic.

Reach Out to Others

It usually helps to share your outlook and experience with a friend or relative who has gone through a similar transition. Find out how they dealt with their nerves and insecurities and the empty place in their heart. You might get some practical advice. If nothing else, sharing your anxieties could help to alleviate some of the burden.

Reconnect With Your Spouse

Dads and Moms may both experience empty nest syndrome, but sometimes Dads have a harder time admitting it. It’s important to share your feelings with your spouse. Maybe this is the time to rekindle common interests that have been forgotten or to revive intimate connections that may have been neglected during your child’s teenage years. If you’re a single parent, an empty nest might provide the catalyst to re-imagine your love life and begin dating again. Either way, take advantage of your freedom to travel or go to romantic restaurants. And enjoy the extra time you now have since you’re doing less laundry and housework and aren’t obligated to attend high school sports events.

Find a New Role

Taking on a new challenge can help ease the sense of loss that may come with your child’s departure. You might want to seek out a new assignment at work, look for a job if you haven’t been working or find a volunteer opportunity in the community. Perhaps you can reignite an interest in a hobby that went by the wayside after you had a family, whether it’s painting, cooking, skiing or fishing. Some people even go back to school, either to finish a degree or develop a new skill.

Look for Ways to Keep Up With the Kids

As your kids become adults, they need to start making their own way in life. They may not want to talk on the phone each day and spend every holiday at home. And yet an adult child may want to share a particular experience or ask your advice about something. You need to find ways to stay in touch, without judging or being so intrusive that they end up cutting you off. You can stay friends on Facebook, arrange video chats and schedule occasional visits. You can bring them news from home, share your new interests, send care packages, plan vacations and nurture a strong family connection, even as they go out to make their mark on the world.

Tom Sightings is the author of “You Only Retire Once” and blogs at Sightings at 60.

