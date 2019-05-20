How to Choose Between ETFs and Mutual Funds

Exchange-traded funds and mutual funds are similar in some ways: Both funds offer diversified exposure to a portfolio of securities. But there are key differences in how these funds are managed. ETFs trade like individual…

Exchange-traded funds and mutual funds are similar in some ways: Both funds offer diversified exposure to a portfolio of securities. But there are key differences in how these funds are managed.

ETFs trade like individual stocks and are a convenient way for investors to participate in a specific sector and diversify their portfolios.

These funds provide daily transparency to the underlying holdings, which is not offered by most mutual funds unless they mimic a benchmark index like the S&P 500, says Andrew Thrasher, a portfolio manager for The Financial Enhancement Group, an asset management firm in Indiana.

“The advantage of trading like stocks allows the investor to be more in control of their entries and exits versus being reliant on end-of-day values,” he says.

When it comes to mutual funds, portfolio managers can make or break a fund’s returns, depending on their strategy to generate higher returns and stock choices. Mutual funds, similar to ETFs, can provide exposure to an entire sector, but are priced at the end of the trading day based on its net asset value.

“Understanding the fund manager’s track record becomes a key consideration for mutual funds,” says Mike Loewengart, chief investment officer at E-Trade Financial.

For investing, here are a few distinctions between ETFs and mutual funds:

— Fees tend to be lower for ETFs.

— Mutual funds attempt to outperform benchmarks.

— Funds are subject to different tax treatments.

— ETFs fluctuate with intraday trades.

Fees Tend to Be Lower for ETFs

Long-term investors may find the difference between mutual funds and ETFs to be less important, but adding investments with the lowest fees yield greater returns over several decades.

Expenses are a factor for investors choosing between these two options. ETFs tend to have lower expense ratios compared with mutual funds, since ETFs are often passive investments, Loewengart says.

“This fee is small and you don’t see it directly,” he says. “It is subtracted from the fund’s assets, but it is important to note because it lowers your real returns. Conversely, mutual funds are actively managed and carry higher fees for the time and expertise of fund managers.”

But there are mutual funds with lower expense ratios among some family funds, such as those available through The Vanguard Group, Fidelity Investments and TIAA, to name a few.

A difference between 0.05% and 2% adds up year after year, especially when the same type of investment exposure could have been procured through a cheaper option, Thrasher says.

Mutual Funds Attempt to Outperform Benchmarks

Investors who want to “pay more to outperform a benchmark look towards mutual funds,” Loewengart says. “But if you simply seek exposure to that benchmark, ETFs are the better choice,” he says.

One reason some investors prefer mutual funds is because the portfolio managers attempt to outperform benchmarks such as the S&P 500 or Russell 2000.

One mutual fund that has outperformed its benchmark for the last 10 years is Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund Investor Shares ( VWINX). It also has a reasonably low expense ratio at 0.23%; similar mutual funds can carry a higher expense ratio of 0.8%. But not all mutual funds outperform their benchmarks.

Different Tax Treatments

Investors who hold these funds in a brokerage account face tax consequences. ETFs have a large tax advantage compared with mutual funds and are used by some investors to trade instead of applying a buy-and-hold investment strategy.

ETFs typically don’t distribute gains, if these funds are held in a brokerage account. ETFs in a tax-deferred account such as a 401(k) plan or an individual retirement account, means investors do not have to be concerned with paying taxes on these assets until they retire.

Mutual funds are different and pass capital gains onto the owners, even if the owner held the fund during the period the gain was acquired, Thrasher says.

“If you purchased a mutual fund in October and it sold shares of a stock it had accumulated a gain in for the last few years, then that capital gain is now your responsibility even if you had only owned it for a few weeks or months,” he says.

The differences in tax efficiency will generally be minimal and will only be noticeable during times of investor redemptions, says Charles Sizemore, chief investment officer of Sizemore Capital Management in Dallas.

“Imagine that during the next bull market, investors start to pull their money out of index funds,” he says. “This would force the managers to sell appreciated stock, which could create taxable capital gains for the fund investors. This will generally only be noticeable if the index fund faced very large redemptions, which is rare.”

ETFs Are Subject to Intraday Trades

While both mutual funds and ETFs provide diversification for investors, ETFs trade throughout the day and are subject to the market swings that come along with it.

“Investors can buy and sell shares just like stocks, as well trade them on margin and sell short,” says Loewengart. “Mutual funds, on the other hand, trade once a day after the close of the market.”

Mutual funds also have less control over their portfolios. If mutual funds keep cash levels low, it can take a hit with large distributions; the fund must sell underlying holdings to meet the required distributions to those that sold, Thrasher says.

“During periods of high market stress, this can create unfortunate timing to be liquidating holdings the fund manager would rather hang on to,” he says. “In most ETFs, underlying holdings are not impacted by the selling and buying of the funds, as shares can be created or redeemed to meet demand from buyers and sellers.”

